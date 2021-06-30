FIRST ALERT: Humidity continues, thunderstorms likely on Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonably hot and humid weather continues through the end of the week with showers and storms looking likely by Friday.

Highs will climb into the mid 80s today with the heat index in the upper 90s! (WMBF)

It’s another warm and muggy start to the day with some patchy fog inland. Highs will quickly climb today into the mid 80s on the sand with the lower 90s inland! The heat index will be in the upper 90s today with a few spots making a run for the triple digits! Stay hydrated today if you plan to be out in the sun or on the sand. As always, a few showers and storms will be possible today but rain chances remain slim at 20%.

A nearly identical forecast continues for Thursday with a 20% chance of a stray shower or storm. Temperatures will continue to be in the mid-upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland. Once again, it’s heat indices in the upper 90s at times during the afternoon. Hello, humidity!

A strong cold front will interact with plenty of humidity. It's going to lead to a few strong storms with heavy rain for the start of the holiday weekend. (WMBF)

An active weather pattern develops by Friday as high humidity will interact with a slow moving cold front. The result will be a good chance of storms through the late afternoon and evening hours. With plenty of heat and humidity in place, some storms could be strong with locally heavy rain and dangerous lightning at times. Before the storms even begin, temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s. It will not take much for those storms to fire up during the afternoon hours. Rain chances are at 70% on Friday and continue to climb.

Rain chances will continue overnight Friday and into Saturday. The front will still be moving along the coast by Saturday morning, keeping the rain chances at 40% throughout the day, especially early on. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s with plenty of humidity.

Rain is likely at 70% on Friday and trending drier as we head toward the 4th of July. (WMBF)

By the 4th of July, the front will push off shore allowing lower humidity to push into the area and result in lower rain chances. Right now the forecast for Sunday indicates increasing sunshine and temperatures in the middle 80s with just a 20% chance of a stray shower or storm.

