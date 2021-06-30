FIRST ALERT: High chance of tropical development in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two areas of interest are being monitored for development in the tropical Atlantic over the next several days. One of which now has a HIGH chance of development over the next five days.

The chance of development increases in the tropical development with a 70% chance of development over the next five days. (WMBF)

That first chance area is located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands. This system is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms that continues to show some signs of organization. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while the system moves west-northwestward at about 20 mph. Interests in the Windward and Leeward Islands should closely monitor this system as it will likely be moving through that region on Friday. The chance of development is at 50% over the next 48 hours and at 70% over the next five days.

Models start to indicate this system will head into the Caribbean by the weekend, from there, it's going to be a lot of watching and seeing where this goes. (WMBF)

The second area of interest is disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a couple of hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Significant development of this system is unlikely while it moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at 20 to 25 mph, passing through the Lesser Antilles today and then across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea later this week. Regardless of development, this system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next couple of days. The chance of development is at 10% over the next 5 days, which is a decrease from the last update. Good news, there!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.