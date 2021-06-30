Event marking Heather Elvis’ birthday to focus on keeping children safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly eight years after Heather Elvis vanished without a trace, her loved ones and the community continue searching for answers.

On Wednesday, her family is honoring her 28th birthday with an event about keeping children safe.

Heather’s mother, Debbi Elvis, said while it’s a very emotional day for the family, they are coping by making sure no one else has to go through what they’re going through.

This is thanks to a partnership with law enforcement and the CUE Center for Missing Persons. During the event, the community will learn ways to prevent children from disappearing as well as what to do if they do go missing.

Elvis said they’ll provide child ID kits for children or teenagers to fill out. This includes providing a DNA swab and a current photo of them. Elvis said the event doesn’t just focus on children and teenagers and attendees but will walk away with helpful safety tips for themselves.

“Adults that live alone, I want them to have friends that they call on a regular basis so if something is wrong, they’re checked on,” Elvis said. “I don’t want this to happen to somebody else and being proactive and trying to prevent it is the only way right now I can honor Heather because I can’t find her.”

Community members can also paint a rock to place in Heather’s garden at Peachtree Landing, the place where her car was found the day after she disappeared on Dec. 17, 2013.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Cooper House on Dick Pond Road.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.