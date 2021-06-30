Deputies search for missing 16-year-old Robeson County girl last seen near high school
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Keirsten Locklear was reported missing by her family on Tuesday.
She was last seen in the area of Purnell Swett High School during school hours.
She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair that is in a ponytail.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at 910-671-3170.
