Dare Danyel: Myrtle Beach Zipline Adventures

Myrtle Beach Zipline Adventures

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -A great view of the ocean and an adrenaline rush is what you will get when you try out Myrtle Beach Zipline Adventures!

Have some fun trying out the longest zipline in Myrtle Beach or the matrix aerial adventure course. They offer a Ninja Kids Course, The Aerial Challenge and the Zipline Adventure Course.

The tour guides will make you feel right at home and they make sure you are safe during this adventure.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

