Coroner identifies victim in Loris area crash involving Horry County police officer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a crash late Sunday night near Loris that involved an on-duty county police officer.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, 58-year-old Marcus “Mark” Gattis, of Tabor City, N.C., died of injuries sustained in the collision at Highway 66 and the S.C. 9 Bypass.

Trooper First Class Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol previously said a Ford Explorer traveling south on S.C. 9 Bypass collided with a GMC pickup truck turning south on S.C. 9 Bypass from Highway 66. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m., the trooper added.

Authorities said the Ford Explorer was driven by a 44-year-old Horry County police officer who was on-duty at the time of the accident.

The officer was transported to Conway Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to authorities.

