Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner identifies victim in Loris area crash involving Horry County police officer

Generic police lights
Generic police lights
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a crash late Sunday night near Loris that involved an on-duty county police officer.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, 58-year-old Marcus “Mark” Gattis, of Tabor City, N.C., died of injuries sustained in the collision at Highway 66 and the S.C. 9 Bypass.

Trooper First Class Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol previously said a Ford Explorer traveling south on S.C. 9 Bypass collided with a GMC pickup truck turning south on S.C. 9 Bypass from Highway 66. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m., the trooper added.

Authorities said the Ford Explorer was driven by a 44-year-old Horry County police officer who was on-duty at the time of the accident.

The officer was transported to Conway Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to authorities.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic gavel
Jury awards $500K to former Myrtle Beach business owner who sued city
Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Loris.
SCHP: 1 killed in head-on crash in Loris area; 2 others hurt
Tracking two systems in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of more tropical development in the Atlantic
Coroner identifies fisherman recovered from Georgetown County boat landing
Horry County police seized guns and drugs from the Loris area during an investigation.
Horry County police seize 15 guns, arrest 5 during investigation in Loris area

Latest News

Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Loris.
SCHP: 1 killed in head-on crash in Loris area; 2 others hurt
A vehicle fire is slowing traffic on U.S. 17 Bypass and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard.
Dump truck fire slows traffic at U.S. 17 Bypass, Palmetto Pointe Blvd.
Carolina Forest Boulevard has been lined with traffic barrels for two years as the county works...
New Carolina Forest Boulevard traffic lights to be turned on as construction nears completion
AAA reports more than 91% of people will drive this Fourth of July weekend. (Source: WMBF News)
2021 Fourth of July travel expected to be second-highest on record