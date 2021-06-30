Coroner identifies victim in deadly head-on crash in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The victim in a deadly two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Loris area has been identified.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 40-year-old Jerri Hardee, of Loris, died at the scene from traumatic injuries following the collision on Highway 66 and Hewitt Road.

Authorities said two other people were injured in the head-on crash.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol previously said a Jeep Cherokee was heading east on Highway 66, while a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west.

The Tahoe was trying to make a left turn onto Hewitt Road, when the driver failed to yield the right of way and hit the Jeep head-on, according to Lee.

According to authorities, Hardee was the driver of the Jeep.

It was the second deadly crash on Highway 66 in less than 48 hours.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, a two-vehicle crash involving an on-duty Horry County police officer claimed the life of 58-year-old Marcus “Mark” Gattis, of Tabor City, N.C., officials said.

