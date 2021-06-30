Carolina Panthers announce 2021 training camp schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers are inching closer to kicking off the 2021 season.

The team announced the dates for its 2021 training camp on Wednesday. The Panthers will return to the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, with the first practice scheduled for July 28.

Carolina will then hold 14 practice sessions that are free and open to the public through Aug. 19. Proof of vaccination and masks will not be required, but NFL protocols do call for social distancing between fans and players.

The Panthers also say due to those protocols, in-person autographs will not be available.

The team’s July 31 session will start at 7 p.m. at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium as part of the NFL’s “Training Camp: Back Together Saturday.” The event will include performances and activities such as face painting, food trucks and other games.

The Panthers will also welcome the Baltimore Ravens for joint practices on Aug. 18-19. The two teams will then square off in a preseason game in Charlotte on Aug. 21.

Carolina will also travel to Westfield, Indiana the week prior for joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

Bank of America Stadium will also play host to the Panthers’ Fan Fest event on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date, with proceeds benefiting the team’s charities.

