Blood donation center, hospital leaders to hold press conference on blood supply

The Blood Connection and local hospital leaders will hold a press conference Wednesday on the current state of the blood supply.(WAVE 3 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Blood Connection and local hospital leaders will hold a press conference Wednesday on the current state of the blood supply.

There is an emergency need for blood donations after several weeks of historically low donor turnout, according to a press release from The Blood Connection, one of the area’s largest blood centers.

Officials say the lack of donors during the busy summer season is particularly concerning.

Deslisa English, president and CEO of The Blood Connection, Dr. George Helmrich, chief medical officer of Grand Strand Medical Center, and Dr. Paul Richardson, chief medical officer of Conway Medical Center are expected to attend Wednesday’s briefing.

The briefing will be at The Blood Connection Myrtle Beach Donation Center on 38th Avenue North. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

