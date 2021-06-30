Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bill to legalize medical marijuana passes first vote in N.C. senate

S.B. 711, if passed, would legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina
S.B. 711, if passed, would legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina(Source: Adam Mintzer)
By Zach Solon
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Senate Bill 711, also known as the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act, passed the senate judiciary committee of the North Carolina General Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill was introduced into the senate with bipartisan support in April. Having now passed the judiciary committee, the bill now moves to the senate finance committee.

“We have a long road ahead of us. We had a win today, a small victory, but the battle is not over yet,” said Chayse Roth, a veteran and business owner who believes medical marijuana can help to save lives.

If signed into law, the bill would allow for the use of cannabis for medical purposes.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic gavel
Jury awards $500K to former Myrtle Beach business owner who sued city
Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Loris.
SCHP: 1 killed in head-on crash in Loris area; 2 others hurt
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Elsa developing in the Atlantic
Coroner identifies fisherman recovered from Georgetown County boat landing
Horry County police seized guns and drugs from the Loris area during an investigation.
Horry County police seize 15 guns, arrest 5 during investigation in Loris area

Latest News

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Elsa developing in the Atlantic
Generic crime scene tape
One injured in Florence County shooting
Grandeur Management in Myrtle Beach
Authorities charge fourth person in connection to federal visa fraud case in Myrtle Beach