Authorities: One in custody after leading deputies on tractor chase in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody after leading deputies on a chase while driving a tractor in Marion County Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the chase took place in the area of Highway 76 within the county.

One deputy moved their vehicle in front of the tractor to prevent it from going into traffic, officials said.

A manhunt took place after the driver of the tractor got off the vehicle and ran from law enforcement before eventually being apprehended, according to the MCSO.

The suspect’s name and specific charges were not immediately available.

