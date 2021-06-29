Submit a Tip
Venomous cobra on the loose in NC neighborhood

Police say the venomous snake came from a nearby home.
Police say the venomous snake came from a nearby home.
By Kasey Cunningham
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A venomous cobra is on the loose in Raleigh.

The zebra cobra was last seen on Sandringham Drive in northwest Raleigh, according to a warning issued by police at 1:30 a.m.

The snake was last spotted on a neighborhood porch.

The zebra cobra is not native to North Carolina – it’s from Africa. It’s markings include vertical stripes, and it’s nocturnal. Officials said it can bite or spit if it’s cornered.

According to the African Snakebite Institute, the snake is very dangerous. The venom could cause tissue damage and could be fatal.

