Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dump truck fire slows traffic at U.S. 17 Bypass, Palmetto Pointe Blvd.

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A dump truck fire is slowing traffic on the U.S. 17 Bypass Tuesday afternoon.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the fire was in the southbound lanes of U.S. 17 Bypass at Palmetto Point Boulevard.

The left lane is closed, traffic officials said.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Case, the fire was extinguished as of 3:40 p.m. and there were no injuries.

Casey added that traffic will be backed up for some time and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Danny 8 p.m. Monday update
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall on South Carolina coast
An on-duty Horry County police officer was involved in a deadly crash late Sunday night near...
Horry County police officer involved in deadly Loris area crash, authorities say
Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Heather Hare, Josh Hare
Two face charges in connection to 3-week-old baby’s death in Conway
Crews were called to this two-vehicle rollover crash just after 3 p.m. Monday at Highway 17 and...
Two sent to hospital after rollover crash in Little River area

Latest News

Carolina Forest Boulevard has been lined with traffic barrels for two years as the county works...
New Carolina Forest Boulevard traffic lights to be turned on as construction nears completion
AAA reports more than 91% of people will drive this Fourth of July weekend. (Source: WMBF News)
2021 Fourth of July travel expected to be second-highest on record
A vehicle overturned Monday on U.S. 501 in Galivants Ferry.
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on U.S. 501 in Galivants Ferry
Fourth of July Travel
Fourth of July Weekend Travel