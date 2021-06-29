Dump truck fire slows traffic at U.S. 17 Bypass, Palmetto Pointe Blvd.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A dump truck fire is slowing traffic on the U.S. 17 Bypass Tuesday afternoon.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the fire was in the southbound lanes of U.S. 17 Bypass at Palmetto Point Boulevard.

The left lane is closed, traffic officials said.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Case, the fire was extinguished as of 3:40 p.m. and there were no injuries.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Motorists in the area of Hwy. 17 Bypass near Palmetto Pointe Blvd. should expect delays, as traffic is backed up, due to a dump truck fire.



Extinguished without any reported injuries.#HCFR was dispatched to this call at 3:16 p.m.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene. pic.twitter.com/q74rEKfyi5 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 29, 2021

Casey added that traffic will be backed up for some time and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

