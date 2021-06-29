Submit a Tip
U.S. Marshals searching for person of interest in NY murder with ties to Lumberton

Andre Whigham
Andre Whigham((Source: U.S. Marshals))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WMBF) – A person of interest in a murder out of Buffalo, New York has ties to the Lumberton community, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Authorities are searching for 27-year-old Andre Whigham. He has a federal arrest warrant has been issued against him for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

They say he is a person of interest in the murder of 22-year-old Taira Lott. Lott disappeared in late January and her body was found weeks later along some railroad tracks in Buffalo.

Investigators say that Whigham was the last person to see Lott before she was killed.

He is described as a black man with brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 lbs. He has several tattoos, including ones on hi neck. He is also known to go by the name “Dro.”

There is a $7,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 716-867-6161 or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102.

