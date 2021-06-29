Submit a Tip
Serious injuries reported in Loris crash

Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Loris.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Serious injuries have been reported following a two-vehicle crash with confinement Tuesday afternoon in Loris, first responders said.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of 5030 Hwy. 66.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, officials said.

Highway 66 is shut down to traffic as of 5 p.m., according to the HCFR.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

