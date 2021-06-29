Submit a Tip
SCDNR dive team recovers body of missing boater in Georgetown County

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The body of a missing boater was recovered on Tuesday in the North Santee River in Georgetown County.

Members of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were called Tuesday morning to the Harris Boat Landing after a truck and trailer were still in position on the concrete ramp and the truck’s engine was still running.

They also discovered an overturned boat floating in the river.

After about an hour of searching, the dive team recovered the body of an adult man who they believe to be the boat’s operator.

The incident will be investigated, but based on evidence at the scene, it appears the man lost control of a small johnboat while launching it himself and then he tried to swim out and retrieve it, according to investigators.

The name of the boater has not been released.

An autopsy is pending.

