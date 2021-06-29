Submit a Tip
New Carolina Forest Boulevard traffic lights to be turned on as construction nears completion

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest Boulevard has been lined with traffic barrels for two years as the county works to improve the road.

The widening project is expected to wrap up in less than a month after being delayed by inclement weather.

Horry County plans to turn on the lights at Southgate Parkway, Stoney Falls Boulevard and Shoreward Drive Wednesday as the project nears completion. Those lights have been flashing yellow during the road work.

“If you hit it when it’s not work traffic, work traffic is the worst. I work nine to five, so hitting it on work traffic is terrible,” said Jacob Porter, who commutes on Carolina Forest Boulevard for work.

Porter moved into an apartment off Carolina Forest Boulevard a few months ago.

For as long as he’s lived there, he’s been greeted by traffic cones every day when he leaves for work.

“Having to get up in the morning super early for work, but then you have to get up earlier just to beat the traffic is probably the worst part,” Porter said.

Fortunately for Porter, Horry County is optimistic the widening project will eventually make their commute faster than ever.

“As you continue to see those lights come online as this project wraps up, you’re certainly going to see improved traffic flow,” Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said. “You’re going to have the use of all four lanes there. That improved connectivity will help with the continued growth we see through that area, as well as connecting folks to the other things around it.”

The two-year project was supposed to be completed in late May, but weather days pushed that date back to July 5.

Now a week away from that, the county has delayed completion again.

“Right now it’s July 22nd, but the contractor can continue to submit weather days, we verify those, they can add additional time,” said Moore. “But as of this point, it’s July 22nd.”

Porter is certainly looking forward to the extra lanes for his commute.

“It would help a lot,” Porter said. “I’d get a little more sleep in the morning. That would be nice.”

Moore says even if road construction finishes by July 22, there will still be crews working on the multi-purpose path that goes along with the project through September.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

