Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man charged in dog mauling death that took life of 7-year-old Marion County boy

Lorenzo Cardenas
Lorenzo Cardenas((Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion County deputies arrested a man in connection to a dog mauling that took the life of a 7-year-old boy.

An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.
An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Lorenzo Cardenas, 41, of Marion is charged with involuntary manslaughter and animals/penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injuries to a human.

The charges stem from a dog attack that killed 7-year-old Shamar Jackson on Sunday, June 13.

Authorities said Shamar was attacked by the dogs while walking in the neighborhood with his brothers on Sunday. The other two boys were able to escape.

His father, Carnell, told WMBF News his sons were looking for their chihuahua after it escaped from their home nearby. Neighbors also said the dogs involved in the attack had gotten out multiple times and have intimidated others.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, five adult dogs and one puppy were seized from a property on Cleo Road.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Tropical Storm Danny 8 p.m. Monday update
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall on South Carolina coast
An on-duty Horry County police officer was involved in a deadly crash late Sunday night near...
Horry County police officer involved in deadly Loris area crash, authorities say
Heather Hare, Josh Hare
Two face charges in connection to 3-week-old baby’s death in Conway
Postal office fire
‘What’s going to happen now?’: Neighbors feeling impact of Longs post office fire

Latest News

Scott’s team says he will meet with leaders in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville as he...
Sen. Scott launches reelection, wants to go back to the ‘good ‘ole days’ of Pres. Trump
Tropical Storm Danny 8 p.m. Monday update
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall on South Carolina coast
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
GasBuddy expert advising you on how to not overpay at the pump
‘Shop around’: Gas experts reveal how to not overpay at the pump as prices rise