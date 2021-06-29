Submit a Tip
Man charged after Marion Co. boy dies in dog mauling set to appear for bond hearing

Lorenzo Cardenas
Lorenzo Cardenas
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man charged in a deadly Marion County dog mauling case is set to appear in court for a bond hearing.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 41-year-old Lorenzo Cardena on Monday. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and animals/penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injuries to a human.

The charges stem from a dog attack that killed 7-year-old Shamar Jackson on June 13.

An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.
An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.

Authorities said the boy was attacked by the dogs while walking in the neighborhood with his brothers. Two other boys were able to escape unharmed.

Following the attack, deputies reportedly seized five adult dogs and one puppy from a property on Cleo Road.

Cardena’s bond hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

