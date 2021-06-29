Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Mama bear and cubs surprise Calif. beachgoers

By KOVR staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOVR) – Some beachgoers in California got a surprise when a family of bears joined them in the water.

Jen Watkins captured video of the mama bear and her three cubs at Pope Beach in South Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

“There was a little bit of, like, Yogi Bear in the whole situation,” Watkins said.

She said the mama bear first grabbed a family’s cooler and started eating their leftovers. The bears then decided on a family swim.

“It was exciting,” Watkins said. “For the most part, people just stood back and were, you know, enjoying the moment. It was super cute. We weren’t at the zoo, but it felt like it.”

Video recorded at the same spot in 2016 shows another mama bear and her three cubs swimming with everyone else like it was just another day at the beach.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife worries these beachside encounters are becoming more common.

“We absolutely get concerned, because the more bears become accustomed to people, the more likelihood there is of some kind of potentially dangerous conflict,” department information officer Peter Tira said.

Watkins said it’s clear bears are getting lax, and so are humans. She hopes everyone remembers it’s animal territory that people need to respect.

“I just happened to be there and had a phone and took the video,” she said.

“I would never have gotten any closer than what I got. Other people were a little bit more willing, let’s put it that way.”

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Danny 8 p.m. Monday update
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall on South Carolina coast
An on-duty Horry County police officer was involved in a deadly crash late Sunday night near...
Horry County police officer involved in deadly Loris area crash, authorities say
Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Heather Hare, Josh Hare
Two face charges in connection to 3-week-old baby’s death in Conway
Crews were called to this two-vehicle rollover crash just after 3 p.m. Monday at Highway 17 and...
Two sent to hospital after rollover crash in Little River area

Latest News

.
Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project expected to be completed July 22
At list prices, the deal would be worth more than $30 billion, although airlines routinely get...
United orders 270 jets to replace old ones, plan for growth
Graham to request $12 million for I-73 project
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants
Lorenzo Cardenas appears for a bond hearing in a Marion County courtroom Tuesday morning.
Bond hearing postponed for man charged after Marion Co. boy dies in dog mauling