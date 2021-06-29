Long-serving North Myrtle Beach councilman won’t seek re-election

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A long-serving member of the North Myrtle Beach City Council will relinquish his seat.

Terry White Sr., who has served as a member of city council and Mayor Pro Tem since 1992, announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election when his current term ends in November.

“Since first being elected to serve NMB as the councilman from the Ocean Drive section in 1992, I have strived to always help make the best decisions possible for the continued growth of our City while at the same time protecting our way of life,” White said in a statement.

White thanked the city’s residents for continuing to vote for him and show their confidence in his ability to “help lead our city.”

“While I will not be serving as a member of Council moving forward, I look forward continuing to live a great life here in North Myrtle Beach,” he said.

