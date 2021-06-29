Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Jury finds Grand Strand entertainer not guilty of assault

Generic gavel picture.
Generic gavel picture.(WTOC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury came back with a not guilty verdict for a Grand Strand entertainer arrested in 2019.

James Allen Fox, popularly known as ‘Hypno Jimbo,’ was arrested on May 9, 2019, and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

According to court documents, a jury trial was held in Fox’s case on June 22, 2021.

The jury returned a “not guilty” verdict for Fox, court records state.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Danny 8 p.m. Monday update
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall on South Carolina coast
An on-duty Horry County police officer was involved in a deadly crash late Sunday night near...
Horry County police officer involved in deadly Loris area crash, authorities say
Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Heather Hare, Josh Hare
Two face charges in connection to 3-week-old baby’s death in Conway
Crews were called to this two-vehicle rollover crash just after 3 p.m. Monday at Highway 17 and...
Two sent to hospital after rollover crash in Little River area

Latest News

Jordan Hudson
Darlington County sheriff: Son back in jail for not following bond conditions
Teon Thomas
Authorities capture man wanted in connection to deadly Laurinburg shooting
One suspect in court for Mother's Day murder
Decatur Mother’s Day murder suspect appeared in court; Second suspect found in Myrtle Beach, SC
Andre Whigham
U.S. Marshals searching for person of interest in NY murder with ties to Lumberton