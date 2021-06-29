Jury finds Grand Strand entertainer not guilty of assault

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury came back with a not guilty verdict for a Grand Strand entertainer arrested in 2019.

James Allen Fox, popularly known as ‘Hypno Jimbo,’ was arrested on May 9, 2019, and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

According to court documents, a jury trial was held in Fox’s case on June 22, 2021.

The jury returned a “not guilty” verdict for Fox, court records state.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.