Jury finds Grand Strand entertainer not guilty of assault
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury came back with a not guilty verdict for a Grand Strand entertainer arrested in 2019.
James Allen Fox, popularly known as ‘Hypno Jimbo,’ was arrested on May 9, 2019, and charged with third-degree assault and battery.
According to court documents, a jury trial was held in Fox’s case on June 22, 2021.
The jury returned a “not guilty” verdict for Fox, court records state.
