How to with Halley: Wakeboarding at Shark Wake Park in North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for and adventurous way to enjoy the sunshine, add Shark Wake Park in North Myrtle Beach to your list!

They say anyone can wakeboard here. We decided to put that to the test in this week’s How to with Halley. Come along with us for everything you need to know to hit the water!

For more information on the park, you can visit their website here.

