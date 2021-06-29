Horry County police seize 15 guns, arrest 5 during investigation in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A number of guns and drugs are off Horry County streets after an investigation.

The Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit served a search warrant last week at a location on Highway 66 in the Loris area.

Authorities said during the search they seized 15 guns along with drugs and cash. Police also arrested five people in connection to the case.

Akeem Bryant, Antione Johnson, Johnny Johnson and Lamar Ford each face several charges including possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Jermaine Bessant is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The following items were seized:

Pressed Fentanyl pills - 240 grams

Cocaine - 4 grams

Methamphetamine - 9 grams

Crack - 5 grams

Marijuana - 387 grams

CD Defense AK9 9mm

American Tactical AR .556

American Tactical AR .556

Springfield XD933 9mm

Rugar 1022 .22

New England 20 gauge shotgun

Ruger LCP .380

Glock 19 9mm

Glock 45 9mm

Pioneer Arms AK 7.62

CD Defense 12 Gauge shotgun

RIA Imports 12 gauge shotgun

Colt 10mm

Ruger 5.7

Ruger 5.7

Ammunition, numerous magazines, and drum magazines

Ballistic vest

$6,330 in cash

