Horry County police seize 15 guns, arrest 5 during investigation in Loris area

Horry County police seized guns and drugs from the Loris area during an investigation.
Horry County police seized guns and drugs from the Loris area during an investigation.(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A number of guns and drugs are off Horry County streets after an investigation.

The Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit served a search warrant last week at a location on Highway 66 in the Loris area.

Authorities said during the search they seized 15 guns along with drugs and cash. Police also arrested five people in connection to the case.

Akeem Bryant, Antione Johnson, Johnny Johnson and Lamar Ford each face several charges including possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Jermaine Bessant is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The following items were seized:

  • Pressed Fentanyl pills - 240 grams
  • Cocaine - 4 grams
  • Methamphetamine - 9 grams
  • Crack - 5 grams
  • Marijuana - 387 grams
  • CD Defense AK9 9mm
  • American Tactical AR .556
  • American Tactical AR .556
  • Springfield XD933 9mm
  • Rugar 1022 .22
  • New England 20 gauge shotgun
  • Ruger LCP .380
  • Glock 19 9mm
  • Glock 45 9mm
  • Pioneer Arms AK 7.62
  • CD Defense 12 Gauge shotgun
  • RIA Imports 12 gauge shotgun
  • Colt 10mm
  • Ruger 5.7
  • Ruger 5.7
  • Ammunition, numerous magazines, and drum magazines
  • Ballistic vest
  • $6,330 in cash
