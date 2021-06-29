Submit a Tip
Graham to request $12 million for I-73 project

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBF) – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday he will request $12 million for right-of-way acquisition to help in the construction and eventual completion of Interstate 73.

According to a press release, Graham will make the member-directed spending request to the Senate Appropriations Committee, a committee on which he serves. He noted additional funding requests will be publicly announced in the coming days and weeks.

“I am aggressively pursuing funding for I-73,” Graham said in a statement. “I believe it is a critical infrastructure project for the Grand Strand and the state of South Carolina as a whole.  The Grand Strand is a cash cow for the state, and I am determined to help provide a better means of transportation for those traveling to and from this tourist destination.”

Graham noted the estimated costs of right-of-way acquisition is $15 million but requires a 20 percent non-federal match, a release from the senator’s office states. Local and state officials will be responsible for the remaining amount, $3 million.

When completed, I-73 will connect the Grand Strand to Interstate 95. Proponents of the long-gestating project said it will bring 29,000 jobs to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

“I believe it is important that elected officials have a say in how taxpayer money is spent on infrastructure and not rely on bureaucrats in Washington to protect South Carolina’s interests,” Graham said. “The $12 million will help move this project forward, and I am proud to request this much-needed funding.”

