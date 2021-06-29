Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Four wounded, including two juveniles, in pair of Lumberton drive-by shootings

Authorities in Lumberton are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings that are believed to be...
Authorities in Lumberton are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings that are believed to be related.(KVLY)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Lumberton are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings that left four people wounded, including two juveniles.

The first incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, according to a press release from Lumberton police.

Upon arrival, police found a 28-year-old man, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old with gunshot wounds, authorities confirmed.

Police said the adult victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, while both juvenile victims sustained minor injuries.

Witnesses reported two vehicles were involved, one being described as a dark-colored sedan and the other a white or silver sedan.

Nearly three hours later, around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to reports of a home being shot into at the Laiken Estates Mobile Home Park, the release stated.

A 20-year-old man told authorities he was inside the home asleep when the shooting occurred. Police said the man received a “minor graze wound” in the incident.

According to the release, video surveillance shows two vehicles riding by and firing at the residence. Police said the vehicles appeared to be a black or dark in color sedan and a white sedan.

Authorities believe both shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at (910) 671-3845.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Danny 8 p.m. Monday update
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall on South Carolina coast
An on-duty Horry County police officer was involved in a deadly crash late Sunday night near...
Horry County police officer involved in deadly Loris area crash, authorities say
Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Heather Hare, Josh Hare
Two face charges in connection to 3-week-old baby’s death in Conway
Crews were called to this two-vehicle rollover crash just after 3 p.m. Monday at Highway 17 and...
Two sent to hospital after rollover crash in Little River area

Latest News

.
Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project expected to be completed July 22
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Left: Braylen Clark Right: Barry Medlock
Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run
A long-serving member of the North Myrtle Beach City Council won't seek re-election when his...
Long-serving North Myrtle Beach councilman won’t seek re-election