Four wounded, including two juveniles, in pair of Lumberton drive-by shootings

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Lumberton are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings that left four people wounded, including two juveniles.

The first incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, according to a press release from Lumberton police.

Upon arrival, police found a 28-year-old man, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old with gunshot wounds, authorities confirmed.

Police said the adult victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, while both juvenile victims sustained minor injuries.

Witnesses reported two vehicles were involved, one being described as a dark-colored sedan and the other a white or silver sedan.

Nearly three hours later, around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to reports of a home being shot into at the Laiken Estates Mobile Home Park, the release stated.

A 20-year-old man told authorities he was inside the home asleep when the shooting occurred. Police said the man received a “minor graze wound” in the incident.

According to the release, video surveillance shows two vehicles riding by and firing at the residence. Police said the vehicles appeared to be a black or dark in color sedan and a white sedan.

Authorities believe both shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at (910) 671-3845.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.