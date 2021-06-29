Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Watching two chances of development in the tropics

We're keeping an eye on two chances of development in the tropics.
We're keeping an eye on two chances of development in the tropics.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re watching two chances of development in the Atlantic this morning. Now that Danny is remnants, our attention turns to the next storm. The next storm name on the list is Elsa.

We're keeping an eye on two chances of development in the tropics.
We're keeping an eye on two chances of development in the tropics.(WMBF)

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located over the tropical Atlantic, about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Some slow development of this disturbance is possible later this week and this weekend while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, likely reaching the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night. The chance of development remains low at 30% over the next two days. Over the next five days, the chance of development turns medium with a 40% chance.

The second chance of development comes with shower activity associated with a tropical wave located about 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde islands. Those storms have become a little better organized since yesterday. Additional slow development of this system is possible during the next several days as it moves generally west-northwestward at about 20 mph. The chance of development remains low at 10% over the next 48 hours and 20% over the next five days.

