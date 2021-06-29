FIRST ALERT: High humidity and daily shower chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High humidity will continue to pump into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as southeast winds do not let up anytime soon.

High heat and humidity with feels like temperatures in the mid-upper 90s. (WMBF)

It’s a muggy start to the morning and the humidity will only get worse as we head throughout today. Highs will climb into the middle-upper 80s on the beaches with the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. The heat index will make it feel like the mid-upper 90s at times this afternoon.

Heat and humidity continue with daily rain chances through the end of the work week. (WMBF)

The only sign of relief you will get from this humidity will be those daily shower and storm chances each day. Unfortunately in terms of relief, those chances are limited through Thursday as an upper-level ridge has a hold on our forecast pattern.

A cold front will bring showers and storms to the area on Friday and into Saturday. (WMBF)

As the humidity continues through the week, we turn our attention to our next big weather maker which looks to arrive in the form of a cold front Friday and into the start of the weekend. While it’s still too early to focus on all of the specifics of this cold front, showers and storms do look likely for both Friday and Saturday. At this rate, models are still trying to adjust to some of the new data coming in. For all planning purposes, the best rain chances look to be Friday afternoon through the overnight hours and into at least Saturday afternoon.

Highs remain in the mid 80s with the mugginess and daily shower chances. Expect heavy downpours off and on Friday & Saturday. (WMBF)

Keep in mind the speed of the cold front would change any timing in the coming days. For any 4th of July plans, showers should begin to end by Saturday night which only a 30% chance of rain on Sunday. Did we mention humidity? That will stick around too even with cloudy skies and off and on downpours through the weekend.

Be sure to stick with us here for the latest updates and changes to the weekend forecast. We can guarantee there will be changes and we want you to be the first to hear about them. Enjoy your Tuesday!

