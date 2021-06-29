Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deaths of 3 young children under investigation as suspicious in Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are investigating three young children’s deaths in Southern California as suspicious and their mother was detained for questioning on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says the children were two boys and a girl who are all under 3 years old. They were found inside a bedroom in their East Los Angeles home around 12:45 p.m. after a family member called for help. They were not breathing and efforts to revive them were not successful.

Their 28-year-old mother is being questioned. Their father was not at the home at the time.

It was not immediately clear what caused the deaths and autopsies will be conducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Danny 8 p.m. Monday update
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall on South Carolina coast
An on-duty Horry County police officer was involved in a deadly crash late Sunday night near...
Horry County police officer involved in deadly Loris area crash, authorities say
Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Heather Hare, Josh Hare
Two face charges in connection to 3-week-old baby’s death in Conway
Crews were called to this two-vehicle rollover crash just after 3 p.m. Monday at Highway 17 and...
Two sent to hospital after rollover crash in Little River area

Latest News

.
Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project expected to be completed July 22
Tropical Storm Danny weakened to a tropical depression hours after it made landfall Monday...
Danny weakens to a tropical depression, heavy rains continue
The children's 28-year-old mother was detained for questioning on Monday.
3 young children found dead in East Los Angeles home
Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with...
Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heat wave