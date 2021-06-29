Death investigation underway after man found in yard in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his front yard Tuesday morning in Robeson County.

According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy arrived at the Maxton home of 33-year-old Scottie Oxendine around 9:44 a.m. Tuesday to serve a civil process.

The man was located deceased in his front yard, investigators said.

An autopsy will be conducted by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, according to the RCSO.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.