Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Darlington County sheriff: Son back in jail for not following bond conditions

Jordan Hudson
Jordan Hudson((Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. released a statement on Tuesday explaining why his son was booked into jail.

Jordan Hudson was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center on Sunday on a bond revocation from a previous arrest.

According to the public index, Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He bonded out of jail in December 2020.

“The Sheriff himself being a strong advocate of bond stipulations and conditions, felt that Jordan Hudson was not abiding by his conditions of bond as he should, which resulted in Sheriff Hudson himself initiating the revocation of his bond,” according to the statement.

There are no new charges pending against Jordan Hudson.

He has since been taken to another detention center in a neighboring county.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Danny 8 p.m. Monday update
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall on South Carolina coast
An on-duty Horry County police officer was involved in a deadly crash late Sunday night near...
Horry County police officer involved in deadly Loris area crash, authorities say
Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Heather Hare, Josh Hare
Two face charges in connection to 3-week-old baby’s death in Conway
Crews were called to this two-vehicle rollover crash just after 3 p.m. Monday at Highway 17 and...
Two sent to hospital after rollover crash in Little River area

Latest News

Teon Thomas
Authorities capture man wanted in connection to deadly Laurinburg shooting
One suspect in court for Mother's Day murder
Decatur Mother’s Day murder suspect appeared in court; Second suspect found in Myrtle Beach, SC
Andre Whigham
U.S. Marshals searching for person of interest in NY murder with ties to Lumberton
Authorities in Lumberton are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings that are believed to be...
Four wounded, including two juveniles, in pair of Lumberton drive-by shootings