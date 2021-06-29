Darlington County sheriff: Son back in jail for not following bond conditions

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. released a statement on Tuesday explaining why his son was booked into jail.

Jordan Hudson was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center on Sunday on a bond revocation from a previous arrest.

According to the public index, Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He bonded out of jail in December 2020.

“The Sheriff himself being a strong advocate of bond stipulations and conditions, felt that Jordan Hudson was not abiding by his conditions of bond as he should, which resulted in Sheriff Hudson himself initiating the revocation of his bond,” according to the statement.

There are no new charges pending against Jordan Hudson.

He has since been taken to another detention center in a neighboring county.

