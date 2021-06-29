Checking out the Horry County Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Museum in Conway, South Carolina allows you to take a step back in time.

It’s free and open to the public and you’ll be able to explore around 12 different exhibits.

Come along with us to learn all about some of the new exhibits, feed the fish, and learn how to get involved.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.