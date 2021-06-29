Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, according to the White House.

Biden has offered federal help and extended his concerns to the community as people “grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue,” as he said in one tweet.

The slow work of sifting through the remnants of the collapsed building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday.

Two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11. That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community of Surfside. No one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Danny 8 p.m. Monday update
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall on South Carolina coast
An on-duty Horry County police officer was involved in a deadly crash late Sunday night near...
Horry County police officer involved in deadly Loris area crash, authorities say
Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Heather Hare, Josh Hare
Two face charges in connection to 3-week-old baby’s death in Conway
Crews were called to this two-vehicle rollover crash just after 3 p.m. Monday at Highway 17 and...
Two sent to hospital after rollover crash in Little River area

Latest News

.
Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project expected to be completed July 22
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants
Fred’s handler, K9 Deputy Richard Tidwell, said the bloodhound gets a reward of chicken to...
Bloodhound finds 6-year-old girl barricaded in outbuilding with little food or water
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6