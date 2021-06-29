Submit a Tip
Authorities capture man wanted in connection to deadly Laurinburg shooting

Teon Thomas
Teon Thomas(Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Local and federal authorities tracked down a suspect who was wanted for murder.

The Laurinburg Police Department announced 24-year-old Teon Thomas was arrested on Tuesday morning by U.S. Marshals, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Laurinburg Police Department in Southern Pines, N.C.

He was wanted in the shooting death of 29-year-old Kennis Robinson on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Geneva Street where they found Robinson dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Thomas faces several charges including first-degree murder and going armed to the terror of people. He is currented in the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond.

Cedric Staggers, 35, was also arrested in the case. He is charged with accessory after the fact. He is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center on a $750,000 secured bond.

