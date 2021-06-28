Submit a Tip
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on U.S. 501 in Galivants Ferry

A vehicle overturned Monday on U.S. 501 in Galivants Ferry.
A vehicle overturned Monday on U.S. 501 in Galivants Ferry.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers may experience delays following a two-vehicle crash with confinement on U.S. 501 in Galivants Ferry Monday morning, officials said.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened in the area of U.S. 501 and Eagle Road around 8:11 a.m., and involved a vehicle overturning.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, first responders said.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route to avoid delays.

