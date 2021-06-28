Two sent to hospital after rollover crash in Little River area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid part of Highway 17 in the Little River area because of a rollover crash.

Crews were called to the wreck just after 3 p.m. Monday at Highway 17 and Coquina Harbor Drive.

The crash involved two vehicles, and a picture shows one of the vehicles on its roof.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash has cause traffic back-ups in the area so people are asked to steer clear of the scene so crews can investigate and clear the wreck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

