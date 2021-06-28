Two charged in connection with baby’s death in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are facing charges after a baby died in Conway, authorities said.

According to information from the Conway Police Department, first responders were called to a home on Sanctuary Boulevard on May 5 in reference to the incident. The baby later passed away, law enforcement said.

Authorities have charged Heather Lee Hare, of Conway, with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child, a press release stated. She is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond, according to law enforcement.

Additionally, Josh Gordon Hare, also of Conway, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and unlawful neglect of a child, authorities said.

He remains incarcerated at the county jail as of June 28, according to the CPD.

Arrest warrants allege that Heather Hare committed child abuse or neglect “showing extreme indifference to human life” toward a three-week-old child.

The warrants against the two also allege that a 1-year-old tested positive for marijuana and heroin, while a 7-year-old tested positive for marijuana.

Additionally, a 4-year-old child was placed in “unreasonable risk of harm,” arrest warrants state.

