Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two charged in connection with baby’s death in Conway

Left: Heather Hare; Right: Josh Hare
Left: Heather Hare; Right: Josh Hare(Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are facing charges after a baby died in Conway, authorities said.

According to information from the Conway Police Department, first responders were called to a home on Sanctuary Boulevard on May 5 in reference to the incident. The baby later passed away, law enforcement said.

Authorities have charged Heather Lee Hare, of Conway, with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child, a press release stated. She is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond, according to law enforcement.

Additionally, Josh Gordon Hare, also of Conway, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and unlawful neglect of a child, authorities said.

He remains incarcerated at the county jail as of June 28, according to the CPD.

Arrest warrants allege that Heather Hare committed child abuse or neglect “showing extreme indifference to human life” toward a three-week-old child.

The warrants against the two also allege that a 1-year-old tested positive for marijuana and heroin, while a 7-year-old tested positive for marijuana.

Additionally, a 4-year-old child was placed in “unreasonable risk of harm,” arrest warrants state.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Postal office fire
‘What’s going to happen now?’: Neighbors feeling impact of Longs post office fire
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to this crash on Highway 90 Saturday night.
One person injured in multi-vehicle accident on Highway 90
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Florence County
The United States Postal Service is redirecting customers to its North Myrtle Beach location as...
USPS suspends operations at Longs post office after fire

Latest News

Police say the shooting happened after a group of six men got involved in a dispute near the...
Recent Citadel grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
A vehicle overturned Monday on U.S. 501 in Galivants Ferry.
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on U.S. 501 in Galivants Ferry
LIVE - Two vaccine lottery winners to be announced in N.C. on Monday
Left to right: Teon Thomas and Cedric Staggers
Police charge one, seek another in deadly Laurinburg shooting