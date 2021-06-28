Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Trump Organization lawyers expected to meet with Manhattan DA prosecutors

FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.
FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trump Organization lawyers are expected to meet with prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office Monday in an effort to talk them out of pursuing criminal charges.

The in-person meeting follows a virtual conference last week about the district attorney’s pending criminal charges, according to sources familiar with the matter.

New York prosecutors told Trump lawyers the criminal charges could be filed against the organization as early as this week.

An attorney for the Trump Organization told CNN that so far prosecutors have not been receptive to arguments to dismiss the case.

Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is also expected to be charged for improper tax-free compensation and benefits he received.

There is no indication at this point that former President Donald Trump or members of his family will be charged, but the case could lay the groundwork for that later.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Postal office fire
‘What’s going to happen now?’: Neighbors feeling impact of Longs post office fire
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to this crash on Highway 90 Saturday night.
One person injured in multi-vehicle accident on Highway 90
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Florence County
The United States Postal Service is redirecting customers to its North Myrtle Beach location as...
USPS suspends operations at Longs post office after fire

Latest News

Police say the shooting happened after a group of six men got involved in a dispute near the...
Recent Citadel grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
A vehicle overturned Monday on U.S. 501 in Galivants Ferry.
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on U.S. 501 in Galivants Ferry
A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.
Tropical storm could form off Georgia and South Carolina
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
LIVE - Two vaccine lottery winners to be announced in N.C. on Monday