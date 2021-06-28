Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SWAT team called to assist with incident in Georgetown, officials say

Police are responding to an incident on Dawson Street in the city of Georgetown.
Police are responding to an incident on Dawson Street in the city of Georgetown.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have been called to incident Monday morning on Dawson Street in Georgetown, according to law enforcement.

A spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said their SWAT team has been requested by the Georgetown Police Department to assist.

No additional details were immediately available.

Residents are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Postal office fire
‘What’s going to happen now?’: Neighbors feeling impact of Longs post office fire
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to this crash on Highway 90 Saturday night.
One person injured in multi-vehicle accident on Highway 90
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Florence County
The United States Postal Service is redirecting customers to its North Myrtle Beach location as...
USPS suspends operations at Longs post office after fire

Latest News

The latest track calls for Tropical Depression Four to become Tropical Storm Danny.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Four forms, forecast to become Tropical Storm Danny
Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Monday morning.
Winston-Salem teacher first vaccine millionaire winner
Police say the shooting happened after a group of six men got involved in a dispute near the...
Recent Citadel grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
AAA reports more than 91% of people will drive this Fourth of July weekend. (Source: WMBF News)
2021 Fourth of July travel expected to be second-highest on record