‘Shop around’: Gas experts reveal how to not overpay at the pump as prices rise

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gas experts predict fuel prices will surge higher as we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said fuel prices are going up because more people are hitting the road after some weren’t able to travel due to pandemic-related reasons last summer.

But he said getting gas at some stations may come at a higher cost compared to others.

GasBuddy reports the average gallon of gas in Myrtle Beach right now is steadily increasing.

“It’s about $2.80 a gallon, that’s up about five cents a gallon in the last week,” De Haan said. “But for those hitting the road for the holiday or any time in the summer, keep in mind, in Myrtle Beach alone, on the low side you can fill up for $2.47 but at some stations, it’s $2.99. That’s an incredible 50 cents a gallon difference.”

He said that the difference in price highlights the need for people to shop around before they purchase gas.

“Gas prices are at some of the highest levels in recent years,” De Haan said. “That’s because demand for gasoline has skyrocketed as the economy has reopened. But still, a lot of people out there saying, ‘I need gas,’ and go and fill up. But those people may be spending 50 cents more a gallon than they have to.”

He’s encouraging families traveling out of the Palmetto State this weekend to do a bit of gas research before fueling up.

“Anyone crossing the state line should check the prices on both sides of the state border,” De Haan said. " I myself saved about $.50 cent a gallon this weekend by doing the same exact thing. You can’t prevent prices from going up that’s going to happen. What you can prevent is yourself from paying too much.”

De Hann said prices will more than likely continue to increase throughout the Fourth of July and summer season. But he added that overall, people aren’t discouraged from traveling due to the higher gas prices.

“People don’t really care what gas prices are,” De Haan said. “Some have been under restrictions for nearly 15 months. The summer is here, most people aren’t going to care if prices are a little bit higher than the past few years because we haven’t been out in so long. It’s not curbing the appetite for motorists to hit the roads.”

