Recent Citadel grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW YORK, S.C. (CNN/WCSC) - After an argument broke out in New York City’s Times Square, a 21-year-old bystander and Citadel graduate was shot in the back.

Reports say Samuel Poulin was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square.

Poulin is a U.S. Marine who just graduated from the Citadel.

Cellphone video captured Poulin being treated by paramedics and taken away on a stretcher.

“We heard a loud pop and then you saw people running into the Marriott,” tourist Tammy Felix said.

Felix was eating at Juniors Restaurant near the corner of 45th Street and 7th Avenue when she heard the shots at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Another tourist, Sydney Santana said, “People were running toward the street where it happened but the police made them come back the other way and then we were trapped. We couldn’t go anywhere, they told us we had to stay there basically until they figured out what was going on.”

Police say the shooting happened after a group of six men got involved in a dispute near the Minskoff Theater, commonly known as home to The Lion King musical.

In the middle of the dispute, police say at least one man took out a gun and started firing.

CNN reports that a bullet ricocheted and hit Poulin in the back

“He was standing up,” Santana said. “He was talking and then they put him on a stretcher and took him on.”

Poulin was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police say they have not made an arrest in the incident, but they are reviewing surveillance video and asking anyone with information to contact them. Investigators released a still from surveillance footage Monday morning.

Citadel spokesperson Kimberly Keelor said Poulin, a Northville, New York native, accepted his commission into the Marines on May 7, the day before he graduated from the military school. Poulin was a President’s List student during his time at The Citadel, she said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

