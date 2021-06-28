Police: Pair wanted for stealing copper, wire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a pair of suspected thieves.

Mark Whitney, 36, and Cristin Leviner, 33, are wanted for stealing copper and wire.

Police said the two are known to frequent homes that are under construction.

Authorities added that the pair were recently arrested for utility theft and drug possession.

They were last seen driving a 2007 Toyota Rav4.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1790.

