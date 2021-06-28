Police charge one, seek another in deadly Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested and another is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Sunday night in Laurinburg.

Officers were called near the 700 block of Geneva Street around 8:35 p.m. for repots of a shooting, according to a press release from Laurinburg police.

Authorities found the victim, identified as a Kennis Quanmell Robinson, 29, dead in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds upon arrival, the release stated.

Police have identified two suspects in Robinson’s murder.

One of the suspects, Cedric Staggers, 35, was apprehended without incident in the 200 block of Second Street around 2 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Staggers was charged with accessory after the fact and is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center on a $750,000 secured bond.

Police said the second suspect, Teon Thomas, 24, remains at large.

Thomas was last seen in a 1992-1997 light blue Ford Crown Victoria with unknown registration. Police said Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous.

Laurinburg police said Thomas was last seen driving this Ford Crown Victoria. (Source: Laurinburg police)

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Laurinburg Police Det. B. Cribb or Lt. J. White at 910-276-3211.

