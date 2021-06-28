One dead, another injured after two vehicles collide in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash late Sunday night near Loris, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper First Class Nick Pye with SCHP said a Ford Explorer traveling south on S.C. 9 Bypass collided with a GMC pick-up truck turning south on S.C. 9 Bypass from Highway 66. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m., the trooper added.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was transported to Conway Medical Center for treatment, according to Pye. Troopers confirmed the driver of the pick-up truck was killed in the accident.

The name of the deceased is expected to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The SCHP Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the accident.

