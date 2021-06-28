Submit a Tip
Driver dies after vehicle hits ditch, overturns in Florence County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Florence County.

Trooper First Class Nick Pye said the accident happened around 5:38 p.m. on Moore Street near Tupelo Avenue.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Moore Street when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, struck a ditch and overturned, according to troopers.

Pye confirmed the driver, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and was killed. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

The name of the driver is expected to be released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

