Myrtle Beach Fire Department offers COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is helping to get COVID-19 vaccination rates up along the Grand Strand.

The department will administer the Moderna vaccine every Thursday.

The clinic will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Administration office located at 921 B Oak Street.

