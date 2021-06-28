Myrtle Beach Fire Department offers COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is helping to get COVID-19 vaccination rates up along the Grand Strand.
The department will administer the Moderna vaccine every Thursday.
The clinic will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Administration office located at 921 B Oak Street.
CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment.
