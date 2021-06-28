Man arrested following high-speed pursuit through two Pee Dee counties

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested Sunday following a high-speed pursuit through Darlington and Chesterfield counties, authorities said.

According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Christopher Hall, of Hartsville, is suspected of a multi-county crime spree that spanned through several area counties over the last few weeks.

On Sunday, Darlington County deputies pursued Hall’s vehicle into Chesterfield County, where local authorities took over the chase, according to law enforcement.

Deputies said Hall lost control of his vehicle and wrecked, causing the ejection of himself and passengers.

Hall is currently being treated for injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the DCSO.

Darlington County investigators said Hall is being charged in connection with multiple reports of stolen vehicles, as well as resisting arrest and assault when he attempted to run over a deputy during one of the incidents.

There are also pending charges with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, a press release stated.

