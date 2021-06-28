Horry County police officer involved in deadly Loris area crash, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An on-duty Horry County police officer was involved in a deadly crash late Sunday night near Loris, according to authorities.

Trooper First Class Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer traveling south on S.C. 9 Bypass collided with a GMC pick-up truck turning south on S.C. 9 Bypass from Highway 66. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m., the trooper added.

Authorities said the Ford Explorer was driven by a 44-year-old Horry County police officer who was on-duty at the time of the accident.

The officer was transported to Conway Medical Center for treatment, according to authorities. Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said the officer sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Troopers confirmed the driver of the GMC pick-up truck was killed in the accident. The name of the victim is expected to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The SCHP Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the crash.

