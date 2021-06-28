Four arrested following investigation into catalytic converter theft in Marion Co.

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into illegal drugs and catalytic converter crimes in Marion County, authorities said.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to positively identify a person who was attempting to remove a catalytic converter from an area church’s vehicle.

Subsequent to that arrest, a search warrant was conducted on a home where a large amount of illegal drugs was located, leading to the arrest of several people believed to be involved in illegal drugs and catalytic converter crimes, authorities said.

“This arrest is significant in that it shows that illegal drugs and catalytic converter thefts often go hand in hand,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said in a statement. “My department will stay the course working to rid our community of these drugs which will hopefully reduce the catalytic converter thefts.”

The following people were arrested and charged on June 24, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office:

Adam Johnathan Rogers, 21 of Mullins, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, first offense; possession with Intent to distribute Schedule I, II, or III drug, first offense; and possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drug, first offense

Phillip Wayne Brigman, 39, of Clio, was charged with possession of Schedule I-V drug, second offense; and possession of methamphetamines, second offense

Elaine Ann Loomis, 43, of Nichols, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines, first offense; and contraband by prisoner. She was also wanted by Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Caleb Rodney Gerrald, 27, of Mullins, was charged with injury to real property, fixtures, improvements to obtain nonferrous metals

Wallace asked Marion County residents to be mindful to park their vehicles in a well-lit area, use home security cameras whenever possible and engrave identifiable markings on catalytic converters.

