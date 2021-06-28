Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danny a little stronger, landfall expected soon

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Danny is nearing the South Carolina coast and is a little stronger.

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, At 5:00 PM , the center of Tropical Storm Danny was located near latitude 32.3 North, longitude 80.1 West.

Danny is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue into Tuesday. On the forecast track, Danny will make landfall along the southern coast of South Carolina early this evening, and move into east-central Georgia late tonight and early Tuesday morning.

Data from NOAA Doppler radars and reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mphwith higher gusts. No change in strength is expected until landfall occurs in a few hours. Rapid weakening is forecast after Danny moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

Local Impacts

The main impacts to the Carolinas will be through a high rip current risk, increased shower and thunderstorm activity and gusty winds. Rip current risk statements are already out along the South Carolina coast today as a dangerous surf is expected with waves up to 10-15 ft not too far off the coast. Today is not the day to get out in the water.

The best time for the strongest rip currents today will be a couple of hours on either side of low tide. Low tide is set for 5:19 PM this evening.

